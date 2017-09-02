Man arrested over crossbow bolt at cricket match

The arrested man has been released on bail to a date in late September.

The game between Surrey and Middlesex was abandoned as a draw after the arrow landed on the pitch in south London.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted GBH after a crossbow bolt was fired onto the Oval cricket ground on Thursday, Scotland Yard said.

Armed police were called to the ground and spectators were asked to take cover after the arrow was found on the pitch.

England and Middlesex batsman Nick Compton, who was batting at 28 not out at the time, joked: "Sir Robin of Loxley has just arrived at the Oval."

Officers continued to appeal for any witnesses to come forward, including video footage.

Detective Constable Dominic Landragin, of Lambeth CID, said: "There were significant crowds watching the match and it is likely that a number of those present will have footage of the incident that could assist in our investigation.

"Although nobody was injured, this was a reckless action taken with no regard for the safety and well-being of the spectators or the players. It is important that we trace those responsible and I urge anyone who has footage of the incident to get in touch as soon as possible."