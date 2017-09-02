North Korea claims to have produced 'hydrogen bomb missile warhead'

North Korea says it has developed a hydrogen bomb which can be mounted onto an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

State media reported that North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un had inspected the weapon which possesses "great destructive power", and watched it being loaded onto a long-range missile launcher.

North Korea's official KCNA news agency continued that Mr Kim "felt the pride " of "bolstering up the nuclear forces at a great price" with a "thermonuclear weapon with super explosive power made by our own great efforts and technology".

The article continued that the pariah state's leader "expressed great satisfaction over the fact that our scientists do anything without fail if the party is determined to do".

It was also claimed that the hydrogen bomb had an "explosive power" of between tens and hundreds of kilotons, which could be detonated at high altitudes, resulting in a "super-powerful attack".

North Korea's latest claims have not been independently verified.

While some experts are sceptical of the hydrogen claim, the latest announcement from North Korea has heightened political tensions, coming just days after it launched a ballistic missile over Japan and sparking international condemnation.

Experts and officials have warned that North Korea could conduct its sixth nuclear test at any time, after conducting its last two in 2016.

The country's fifth nuclear test in September 2016 was thought to be North Korea's biggest detonation ever, but the earthquake it caused was not believed to be big enough to demonstrate a thermonuclear test.