Police pay compensation to Lord Bramall and Lady Brittan over failed sex abuse probe

Lord Bramall and Lady Brittan have received compensation from Scotland Yard over its failed sex abuse probe.

Both the former head of the Army Lord Bramall and the late ex-home secretary Lord Brittan had their houses raided by the Metropolitan Police during Operation Midland.

The forced were widely criticised in relation to the £2.5 million investigation into claims from a single accuser, known as "Nick", about a high-level paedophile ring linked to Westminster.

No arrests were made during the 16-month operation, which resulted in a scathing review over "numerous errors". The Independent Police Complaints Commission opened an investigation into detectives allegedly misleading a district judge in order to obtain search warrants.