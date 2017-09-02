Police officer suspended for handcuffing hospital nurse who refused to take blood from unconscious patient

Utah police have suspended an officer after he handcuffed a nurse and forcibly removed her from a hospital after she refused to allow blood to be taken from an unconscious patient. Alex Wubbels and her lawyers released footage of her being put into handcuffs, which resulted in Salt Lake City police putting Detective Jeff Payne on paid leave after prosecutors called for a criminal investigation. "This cop bullied me. He bullied me to the utmost extreme," Ms Wubbels told The Associated Press. "And nobody stood in his way."

Alex Wubbels has spoken out about the incident. Credit: AP

Ms Wubbels has received an apology from the chief of police and the Salt Lake City mayor. Policy relating to this sort of incident has also been changed on the guidance from Ms Wubbels. Former Olympic skier Ms Wubbels, said she stuck to her training and complied with hospital protocols in order to protect the rights of the patient, who was unconscious at the time. "You can't just take blood if you don't have a legitimate concern for something to be tested," she said. "It is the most personal property I think that we can have besides our skin and bones and organs." "I was alarmed by what I saw in the video with our officer," Police Chief Mike Brown said.

Ms Wubbels was taken from the hospital by the detective. Credit: Salt Lake Police