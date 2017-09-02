Queen and Prince Philip enjoy the festivities at Braemar Gathering in Scotland

The Queen looked in high spirits as she attended this year's Braemar Gathering in the Scottish Highlands. She was attending the traditional games alongside The Duke of Edinburgh and two of their children: Prince Charles and Princess Anne. Prince Philip - who officially retired from royal duties in July at the age of 96 - was pictured sitting next to the Queen.

The Queen was joined by Prince Charles and Princess Anne. Credit: PA

The Queen and her husband are spending the summer as they do every year at Balmoral Castle. Both of them will travel to Fife on Monday to officially open the new bridge across the Firth of Forth.

The Queensferry Crossing, which was closed today to allow 50,000 people to walk over it, is the third crossing over the stretch of water between Edinburgh and Rosyth. Although the Duke of Edinburgh has officially retired from duties, this event was already in the diary and he has decided to honour the commitment. Today, he looked to be in good health.

The Queen greets a Highland dancer. Credit: PA

The Queen was wrapped under a tartan blanket at the biggest event in the Highland Games calendar. She has been going to the event since she was a little girl.

A competitor throws the Braemar Stone during the games. Credit: PA