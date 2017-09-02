- ITV Report
Some terror offences 'should carry longer jail terms' says terrorism law watchdog
Maximum sentences for some terror offences may be too low, the independent terrorism law watchdog has warned.
Max Hill QC, who serves as the independent reviewer of terrorism legislation, said some counter-terrorism powers were underused and that the length of sentences for certain offences should be reviewed.
While he said that there was no need for a raft of new legislation to satisfy calls that "something must be done", he indicated sentences for offence such as failing to alert authorities to possible attacks should be longer.
Under section 38B of the Terrorism Act 2000, an individual commits an offence if they do not inform police when they believe someone is preparing acts of terrorism.
A number of defendants who assisted the plotters behind the failed July 21 bombings in 2005 were convicted under that section.
At present the offence carries a maximum sentence of five years.
Mr Hill said: "It seems to me that that should be reviewed for a decision on whether [a five year maximum sentence] is actually sufficient."
With Britain having suffered a series of terror attacks this year, the government is weighing up the possibility of longer sentences.
Mr Hill also suggested there may be a need to look again at general crime offences which are "perfectly appropriate" for use in terrorism cases, but where judges can increase the sentence because of the presence of a "terrorist mindset".
Four terror attacks in 2017, including the Manchester Arena bombing and the attack at London Bridge, have led to calls for counter-terrorism powers to be boosted.
That includes the use of Terrorism Prevention and Investigation Measures, known as Tpims, which place restrictions on suspects who cannot be deported or prosecuted.
Six Tpims were in place at the end of May, but an increase is "conceivable", Mr Hill said.
One area that Tpims could potentially be used are on those who return to the UK having travelled to Syria to take part in the conflict there.
Mr Hill emphasised that a UK citizen who returns from Syria after committing criminal acts should face prosecution, but said it was an area where "the power to place individuals on Tpims should be considered".
Around 850 UK-linked individuals "of national security concern" are believed to have travelled to Syria to join the fighting, with just under half thought to have returned.
Mr Hill took up his position just three weeks before the Westminster attack in March.
He said it was "terrible in every sense of the word" that plots had "got through", but also noted that security services had disrupted six plots since then.
Counter-terror agencies are running 500 live investigations involving around 3,000 individuals at any time, while there are also 20,000 former "subjects of interest" who have to be kept under review.