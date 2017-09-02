Some terror offences 'should carry longer jail terms' says terrorism law watchdog

Maximum sentences for some terror offences may be too low, the independent terrorism law watchdog has warned.

Max Hill QC, who serves as the independent reviewer of terrorism legislation, said some counter-terrorism powers were underused and that the length of sentences for certain offences should be reviewed.

While he said that there was no need for a raft of new legislation to satisfy calls that "something must be done", he indicated sentences for offence such as failing to alert authorities to possible attacks should be longer.

Under section 38B of the Terrorism Act 2000, an individual commits an offence if they do not inform police when they believe someone is preparing acts of terrorism.

A number of defendants who assisted the plotters behind the failed July 21 bombings in 2005 were convicted under that section.

At present the offence carries a maximum sentence of five years.

Mr Hill said: "It seems to me that that should be reviewed for a decision on whether [a five year maximum sentence] is actually sufficient."