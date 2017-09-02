Sunshine for many on Saturday, rain for some on Sunday

Saturday is shaping up to be the best day of the weekend. We had a chilly start this morning, temperatures fell overnight under clear skies. For the rest of today, mosts parts stay dry with blue skies and light winds. High cloud will drift in from time to time, and there is a very small chance of some showers developing across parts of East Anglia and down towards Kent. Central and Eastern areas stay dry with clear spells tonight, though cloud increasing. Across western parts in contrast, it will turn wet and windy with coastal gales possible.