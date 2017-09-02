Thousands take part in walk across new Queensferry Crossing

Tens of thousands of people have descended on the Queensferry Crossing for a one-off opportunity to walk across the new bridge.

The first group of around 50,000 ticket-holders were joined by Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Transport Minister Humza Yousaf for the foot crossing of the Forth between Edinburgh and Fife on Saturday.

The chance to walk the 1.7-mile bridge has been described as a "once in a lifetime experience" as the crossing has no pedestrian walkway.

A ballot for the experience, which continues on Sunday, attracted almost 250,000 entries.