Thousands take part in walk across new Queensferry Crossing
Tens of thousands of people have descended on the Queensferry Crossing for a one-off opportunity to walk across the new bridge.
The first group of around 50,000 ticket-holders were joined by Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Transport Minister Humza Yousaf for the foot crossing of the Forth between Edinburgh and Fife on Saturday.
The chance to walk the 1.7-mile bridge has been described as a "once in a lifetime experience" as the crossing has no pedestrian walkway.
A ballot for the experience, which continues on Sunday, attracted almost 250,000 entries.
The £1.35 billion bridge, which closed to traffic on Friday in preparation for the event, will be officially opened by the Queen on Monday.
Ms Sturgeon said: "It is only right that the public get the chance of an up close and personal look at this amazing structure so they can see the stunning engineering and views for themselves."
Schools and community groups will be allowed to walk over the structure on Tuesday before it closes to pedestrians.
The crossing will remain closed to traffic until Thursday, with vehicles re-directed back to the Forth Road Bridge during this time.