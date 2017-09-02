Trump asks Congress for $7.9 billion Harvey relief fund

Donald Trump has asked Congress for $7.9 billion (£6bn) to provide initial relief for areas affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Texas and Louisiana have been worst hit by the storm, with heavy flooding affecting both states, and the death toll has risen to 42 one week after Harvey hit the Gulf coast.

Authorities are continuing to go door-to-door in flood-hit areas, while some people are being allowed to return to their homes.

As well as the flooding, there has been a shortage of drinking water in some places. In Beaumont, Texas, people waited in a line that stretched for more than a mile to get bottled water.

The president and his wife Melania will make their second visit to Texas on Saturday. Mr Trump has pledged $1m of his personal fortune to help victims of the storm.

His request for relief funds, which is expected to be swiftly approved by Congress, would add $7.4bn (£5.7bn) to rapidly dwindling Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) disaster aid coffers and $450 million (£347m) to finance disaster loans for small businesses.

The request also reiterates the need for Congress to increase the Government's $19.9 trillion (£15tn) borrowing limit by the end of this month. Republicans are signalling that they may link the unpopular debt limit increase to Harvey relief.