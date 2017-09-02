Twelve Britons arrested over alleged cocaine ring operating in Magaluf

Britons are among 14 people arrested over an alleged cocaine ring operating in the Spanish holiday town of Magaluf.

Spain's Civil Guard said it had seized three kilograms of cocaine, more than 100,000 euros in cash and four vehicles as part of Operation Tatum.

Smaller amounts of MDMA tables, hashish and methamphetamine was also found.

Police say the gang were distributing the drugs at popular night spot areas around Magaluf, a notorious party town.

Twelve Brits, including several women, were arrested on Thursday in the raids alongside one Spaniard and a Dominican.

Spanish police said they were assisted by agents from the UK's National Crime Agency (NCA) in helping arrest members of the alleged criminal organisation.

The bust follows the arrest of four people during Operation Daju in July last year which saw the seizure of 4.8kg of cocaine.