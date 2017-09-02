Welsh star Sir Tom Jones postpones US tour on 'medical advice'

The 77-year-old apologised to fans on Twitter after giving short notice of the change in dates.

The Welsh crooner was supposed to start his tour across America on September 6 but it will now take place in 2018.

Sir Tom Jones has announced the postponement of his upcoming US tour due to "medical advice".

A statement, also posted on the It's Not Unusual singer's website, read that "following medical advice, Sir Tom Jones has announced that he will unfortunately be postponing his US tour, which was due to commence in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday 6 September.

"Dates are being re-scheduled for May and June 2018 and all tickets will remain valid for the new dates, details of which, will follow as soon as possible.

"Tom sends his sincere apologies to his fans and looks forward to seeing them all again in 2018."

Sir Tom was left devastated following the death of his wife of 59 years, Linda, from cancer last year.

He returned to his role as a coach on ITV singing show The Voice and has also performed tour dates this summer.