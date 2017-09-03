Calls for 'cartel' universities to introduce two-year degrees

Two former cabinet ministers have accused universities of acting "like a cartel" by blocking tuition fees reform.

They are backing a report which calls for university degrees to be cut down to two years instead of three, to ease the debt burden on students.

Tory Owen Paterson and former Labour minister Lord Adonis blasted universities for failing to innovate and improve teaching while reaping the benefits of increased fees.

The report, by Paterson's UK2020 think-tank, claimed the biggest winners from the current system had been university vice-chancellors, whose pay and perks now average almost £280,000.

In a joint foreword to the report, Mr Paterson and Lord Adonis backed the original concept of charging tuition fees, saying they were meant to put universities on a more independent financial footing.

In return, universities were supposed to deliver better teaching, innovate and compete.