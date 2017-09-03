Frankfurt evacuates 60,000 after 1.8 tonne British WWII bomb uncovered

Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated from the German city of Frankfurt after construction workers discovered a huge unexploded bomb dating from World War Two.

Authorities are currently working to defuse the 1.8 tonne bomb, which was dropped on the city by British air forces.

Some 60,000 people were ordered to leave their homes, including care home residents and hospital patients.

Police set up a 1.5-kilometer cordon around the bomb before starting work to defuse it.