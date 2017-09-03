Generally cloudy with patchy rain for some on Monday

Cloud and occasional rain and drizzle will extend into many eastern areas through this evening and overnight. Further west, it will remain cloudy and damp, with extensive hill fog. However, the cloud cover will ensure a much milder night than recently.

It will be a damp start with extensive hill fog on Monday. Some brighter spells will develop across parts of the south, allowing it to feel warm and humid. It will become wet and windy in the northwest.

Rain will erratically move east on Tuesday, with brighter skies and a cooler, fresher feel following on.