North Korea 'carries out sixth nuclear test' as quake recorded

The tremors were detected hours after Kim Jong-un inspected the loading of an apparent hydrogen bomb into a new ICBM. Credit: AP

North Korea has carried out its sixth nuclear test, Japan and South Korea have said, after strong tremors were detected in the country. An artificial 5.6 magnitude quake was recorded at 12.29pm local time by South Korea's weather agency in the northern North Korean province of Hamgyong. The US Geological Survey recorded the quake as a 6.3 magnitude explosion. ITV News China Correspondent Debi Edward tweeted:

Debi Edward @debiedwarditv Follow Chinese and South Korean media reporting 5.6 magnitude earthquake in North Korea - suspect NK has conducted 6th nuclear test

The blast came hours after Pyongyang issued images of Kim Jong-un inspecting an apparent hydrogen bomb meant for a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). China's earthquake administration detected a second tremor of magnitude 4.6 minutes after the first from what it described as a "cave-in". However, South Korea's weather agency said no second quake occurred.

News of North Korea's suspected nuclear test was broadcast in Japan. Credit: AP

If confirmed, the latest test would mark yet another big step forward in North Korean attempts to obtain a nuclear-armed missile. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe condemned the action, saying: "It is absolutely unacceptable if North Korea did force another nuclear test, and we must protest strongly." North Korea conducted two nuclear tests last year, the most recent in September, amid international alarm and condemnation led by the US. The weapons tests include flight-testing developmental ICBMs and recently flying a ballistic missile over Japan.

North Korea last month flew a missile over the Japanese island of Hokkaido. Credit: ITV News