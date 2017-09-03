UK must be 'educated' on price of Brexit, says Barnier

The UK needs to be "educated" about the price of leaving the EU, the bloc's chief negotiator Michel Barnier has said.

Speaking in Italy, Mr Barnier said he sees the process as an opportunity to "teach the British people and others what leaving the EU means".

It comes as Number 10 and government ministers moved to reject claims that Theresa May is preparing to approve a divorce bill of up to £50 billion.

Mr Barnier reportedly said the UK must honour a commitment it made in 2014 to pay 14% of the EU budget until 2020.

The Sunday Times report that the Whitehall plans will see the UK pay between £7 billion and £17 billion a year to Brussels for three years after Brexit.

Number 10 sources said the claim was "not true", while Brexit secretary David Davis told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show the figure was "nonsense".

Asked about the divorce bill, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson refused to be drawn on an exact figure.