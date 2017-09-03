Warning over ecstasy pills after woman's death

Police have issued a warning over ecstasy pills after a woman died and two men become seriously ill after taking the drugs.

A 22-year-old woman died in King's College Hospital on August 28 after being taken ill at a house in Lambeth, south London, after apparently taking a pill at Crystals nightclub in Lewisham.

One of her friends, a man in his 20s, was also taken to hospital in a critical condition and has since been discharged.

A 17-year-old boy also remains in a critical condition in hospital after taking the drug at the Electric nightclub in Brixton on September 3.

Police suspect several other people became ill at the Electric having taken what they believed to be ecstasy, but left the venue without calling emergency services.

The Metropolitan Police believe all three pills are from the same batch.

They were described as orange and rectangular, with no distinctive markings on them.

All three people who became ill were Vietnamese nationals in south London, leading Scotland Yard to direct the advice towards the south-east Asian community.