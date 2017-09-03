Wet for western areas. Dry but increasingly cloudy further east.

It will be cloudy, cool and windy in the west today, with hill fog and rain at times, some heavy. Central and eastern areas will see some sunshine, although cloud will increase with patchy rain slowly edging in from the west.

It will be mostly cloudy, mild and humid overnight. There will be some patchy rain or drizzle and some hill fog, especially in the west.

Monday will begin grey and humid, with hill fog and patchy rain. Southern and eastern areas may see some warm sunshine developing. Meanwhile, heavier rain will move into the northwest.