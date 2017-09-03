Women over 40 should not be 'terrified' about having babies, leading midwife says

A leading midwife has said people should stop "terrifying" women about having babies later in life, saying those over 40 only face a "relatively small increase in risk".

Research published earlier this year found older mothers are significantly more likely to suffer severe complications during childbirth.

But Cathy Warwick, who was chief executive of the Royal College of Midwives, suggested concerns over the age of pregnant women was exaggerated.

"Even if you have your baby at 42 or 45, it's a relatively small increase in risk to you if you're otherwise healthy," she told the Sunday Telegraph.

"I'm not sure why we're quite so worried about the age issue, and I'm not sure we should be terrifying women about it.