Four in five Leave voters 'happy for migration of high-skilled EU workers to remain at current levels'

The vast majority of Leave voters would accept the migration of high-skilled EU workers remaining at current levels or increasing, new research has revealed.

A poll found 82% of Brexit supporters would be happy for high-skilled EU immigration to remain at current levels and 31% would not oppose it increasing.

The survey, by think tank British Future, also found half of Remain supporters back a reduction in the numbers of low-skilled workers arriving from the EU.

"A new post-Brexit immigration system that differentiates between skilled and low-skilled EU immigration sounds like common sense to most people," Sunder Katwala, Director of British Future, said.

The Government's plans for a post-Brexit immigration system have come under intense scrutiny since the referendum last June, when the matter was central to debate.

Fresh details of the Government's immigration policy are due to be unveiled in the autumn.