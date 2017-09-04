'Hundreds dying unnecessarily' on organ waiting list

A shortage of organs contributed to the deaths of hundreds of patients on the organ donation waiting list last year, figures show.

Three families a week were saying no to organ donation because they were unsure of their relative's wishes, NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT) said.

It said that when families have to decide on their relative's behalf, some think it is safer to say no.

The reluctance to talk about the issue is contributing to a deadly shortage of organs, with 457 people dying whilst on the waiting list last year, NHSBT said.

Organ Donation Week begins today, and the organisation is encouraging families to discuss the issue.