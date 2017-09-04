'Dangerous' Hurricane Irma heading for Caribbean upgraded to Category 4 storm

A "dangerous" hurricane which is heading for the Caribbean has been upgraded to a category 4 storm.

Hurricane Irma, which is currently in the mid Atlantic, is expected to bring "life-threatening winds".

The storm, which was around 500 miles east of the Leeward Islands late on Monday afternoon, has winds of 130 mph and is moving west at 13 mph.

Officials are warning that Irma could dump up to 10 inches of rain, unleash landslides and dangerous flash floods and generate waves of up to seven meters as the storm draws closer.

The National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said: "Preparations within the warning area should be rushed to completion."