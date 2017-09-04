- ITV Report
-
Kenya presidential election: New vote to be held on October 17
Fresh presidential elections will be held in Kenya on October 17, the country's electoral commission has announced.
The Supreme Court previously annulled President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election and ordered a fresh vote within 60 days.
The court voted 4-2 to nullify Mr Kenyatta's election, saying they found the electoral commission had performed irregularities and illegalities in adding up the presidential vote.
Opposition leader Raila Odinga had alleged the electronic results of the August 8 balloting were manipulated. He lost by about 1.4 million votes out of roughly 15 million ballots cast.
Mr Kenyatta and Mr Odinga have both said they are not willing to share power.
Mr Odinga, 72, was named prime minister and Mr Kenyatta his deputy in a coalition government in February 2008 following the disputed presidential election of December 27, 2007.
More than 1,000 people died and 600,000 were evicted from their homes in post-election violence that erupted from that election.
Mr Odinga has said that the electoral commission as currently constituted should not be permitted to conduct the fresh election, saying it was complicit in electoral fraud.
Mr Kenyatta, however, has said the electoral commission should not be interfered with and warned against taking action on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.
Mr Kenyatta said he will "fix" the judiciary once he wins the fresh election because it ruled against him.
Mr Odinga, a longtime opposition candidate and the son of Kenya's first vice president, had unsuccessfully challenged the results of the 2013 vote that Mr Kenyatta won.
The move to nullify Kenya's election was unprecedented on the African continent.