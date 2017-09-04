Kenya presidential election: New vote to be held on October 17

President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election was annulled. Credit: AP

Fresh presidential elections will be held in Kenya on October 17, the country's electoral commission has announced. The Supreme Court previously annulled President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election and ordered a fresh vote within 60 days. The court voted 4-2 to nullify Mr Kenyatta's election, saying they found the electoral commission had performed irregularities and illegalities in adding up the presidential vote. Opposition leader Raila Odinga had alleged the electronic results of the August 8 balloting were manipulated. He lost by about 1.4 million votes out of roughly 15 million ballots cast.

Mr Kenyatta and Mr Odinga have both said they are not willing to share power. Mr Odinga, 72, was named prime minister and Mr Kenyatta his deputy in a coalition government in February 2008 following the disputed presidential election of December 27, 2007. More than 1,000 people died and 600,000 were evicted from their homes in post-election violence that erupted from that election.

Supporters of Raila Odinga celebrate the Supreme Court ruling. Credit: AP