North Korea's Kim Jong-un 'begging for war', US tells UN

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is "begging for war" and the United States does not have "unlimited" patience, the UN Security Council has been told.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said the council must adopt the "strongest possible measures" against the rogue state.

The UN Security Council met in New York one day after Pyongyang carried out its largest-ever nuclear test explosion.

Earlier, South Korea fired missiles into the sea to simulate an attack on North Korea's main nuclear test site.

Following weeks of growing tensions and continued defiance of the international community by North Korea, US President Donald Trump refused to rule out military action against Pyongyang, replying "we'll see" when asked if he would attack the country.