Kirsty Gallacher: Sky Sports presenter pleads guilty to drink-driving charge

TV presenter Kirsty Gallacher has been banned from driving for two years and ordered to do 100 hours of unpaid community work after she was caught driving while three times over the drink-drive limit.

The 41-year-old admitted a charge of driving while under the influence of alcohol during an appearance at Slough Magistrates' Court on Monday.

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant was on her way to meet her children following a night out last month when she was seen by witnesses driving erratically at about 11 in the morning, the court was told.

Officers used CCTV to track down her BMW X4 parked on Eton High Street in Berkshire, before conducting a roadside breathalyser test which showed her alcohol level was at 106 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath.

The drink-drive limit in England and Wales is 35 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath.