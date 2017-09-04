- ITV Report
Kirsty Gallacher: Sky Sports presenter pleads guilty to drink-driving charge
TV presenter Kirsty Gallacher has been banned from driving for two years and ordered to do 100 hours of unpaid community work after she was caught driving while three times over the drink-drive limit.
The 41-year-old admitted a charge of driving while under the influence of alcohol during an appearance at Slough Magistrates' Court on Monday.
The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant was on her way to meet her children following a night out last month when she was seen by witnesses driving erratically at about 11 in the morning, the court was told.
Officers used CCTV to track down her BMW X4 parked on Eton High Street in Berkshire, before conducting a roadside breathalyser test which showed her alcohol level was at 106 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath.
The drink-drive limit in England and Wales is 35 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath.
Jennifer Dempster, mitigating, said Gallacher "very rarely" drinks, and had taken a taxi home before going to collect her car the following morning.
She said: "This is, of course, the morning after drinking, and it is a topic which is a hot one at present.
"This is, in many senses, unintentional drink driving."
Ms Dempster also stressed that Gallacher's two young children had not been in her car.
She added: "What this defendant did was exactly right until 11 o'clock the next morning."
Probation officer Jasvir Kaur Bhatti said Gallacher was "very remorseful" and "very much regrets what happened".
Gallacher, who spoke in the dock only to enter her plea and confirm her name and address, was also ordered to pay £85 in court charges and a separate surcharge of £85.
Her driving ban can be reduced by six months if she opts to take part in a driving safety course at a later date.