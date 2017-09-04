Man charged on suspicion of kidnapping missing nine-year-old girl from wedding

A man has been charged on suspicion of kidnapping a nine-year-old girl during a wedding in the French Alps.

Maëlys de Araujo was last seen on 27 August at a village hall in Pont-de-Beauvoisin, in southeastern France.

Traces of the young girl's DNA has reportedly been found on the dashboard of the 34-year-old's car, who also attended the wedding celebration.

Bernard Meraud, a lawyer representing the suspect, told French media his client admitted Maëlys was in his car on the night she disappeared alleging she had played inside with another child.

“His dogs were mentioned during the party so the children, as they were playing outside, came to him and asked to see his dogs in his car,” Mr Meraud said.

“He opened the door, turned over the passenger front seat, the children went on the back seat, looked inside the boot and came out. That’s it.”