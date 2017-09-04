McDonald's staff to walk out in first UK strike action

McDonald's staff are preparing to walk out in the fast food chain's first ever strike action in the UK.

Workers in Cambridge and Crayford, south east London, voted overwhelmingly in favour of industrial action, over concerns about working conditions and the use of zero-hour contracts.

The Bakers, Food and Allied Workers Union (BFAWU) said staff were demanding a wage of at least £10 an hour and more secure working hours.

McDonald's said those taking action represented 0.01% of its workforce, adding the dispute was related to its internal grievance procedures.

But the union said the walkout was mainly over pay and zero hours contracts.

Ian Hodson, BFAWU national president, said: "McDonald's has had countless opportunities to resolve grievances by offering workers a fair wage and acceptable working conditions. This is a call for change.

"For far too long, workers in fast food restaurants such as McDonald's have had to deal with poor working conditions, drastic cuts to employee hours, and even bullying in the workplace - viewed by many as a punishment for joining a union."