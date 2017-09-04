Michel Barnier: EU chief negotiator denies saying he wants to 'educate' UK on Brexit

Michel Barnier (right) and David Davis completed the third round of Brexit talks last week. Credit: AP

The EU's chief negotiator has denied saying he wanted to "educate" the UK on Brexit. Michel Barnier had told a conference in Italy that he sees the Brexit process as an opportunity to "teach the British people and others what leaving the EU means". But in a message on Twitter on Monday, the EU negotiator said he told delegates that Brexit was an "occasion to explain single market benefits in all countries, including my own", adding: "We do not want to 'educate' or 'teach lessons'."

Michel Barnier @MichelBarnier Follow I said: #Brexit = occasion to explain single market benefits in all countries, incl my own. We do not want to "educate" or "teach lessons".

The latest round of talks in Brussels ended on Thursday with Mr Barnier claiming there had been no "decisive" progress on key issues and suggesting there was a lack of trust as a result of the UK's refusal to accept financial obligations.