Obama's handover letter to Trump revealed

The contents of the private letter Barack Obama wrote to Donald trump during his final moments in the Oval Office have been revealed.

The handwritten note, which was addressed to 'Mr.President,' was given to Mr Trump on his Inauguration Day on January 20.

Mr Obama shared some of his concerns before handing over the presidency after eight years in power.

In the letter, published on Sunday by CNN, Mr Obama praised President Donald Trump, saying: "Congratulations on a remarkable run.

"Millions have placed their hopes in you, and all of us, regardless of party, should hope for expanded prosperity and security during your tenure."

He went on to urge Mr Trump to "build more ladders of success for every child and family," to "sustain the international order" and to protect "democratic institutions and traditions".

Mr Obama wrote: "We are just temporary occupants of this office. That makes us guardians of those democratic institutions and traditions - like rule of law, separation of powers, equal protection and civil liberties - that our forebears fought and bled for."

As a final note, he told the new president to "take time for friends and family", adding: "They'll get you through the inevitable rough patches."