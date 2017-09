A police dog was given an emotional send off by police officers and locals in Connecticut, USA, after being put down.

K9 Hunter had served with Middletown Police Department since joining up with his handler - Officer Michael D'Aresta - in 2007.

After being diagnosed with liver cancer, the dog was put down

Officer D'Aresta was pictured carrying him through the middle of a guard of honour, with many saluting the canine.