William and Kate expecting third child

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are "very pleased" to announce they are expecting their third child, Kensington Palace has confirmed.

The palace made the announcement as it confirmed the duchess would miss a public engagement on Monday because of her severe morning sickness.

She suffered from sickness in her previous pregnancies.

The statement said: "Their royal highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that the Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child.

"The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news.

"As with her previous two pregnancies, the Duchess is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum.

"Her royal highness will no longer carry out her planned engagement at the Hornsey Road Children's Centre in London today.

"The Duchess is being cared for at Kensington Palace."

More to follow...