DACA: Trump shuts down Obama youth immigration scheme

Donald Trump's administration has announced it is shutting down a programme that protected from deportation hundreds of thousands of young immigrants who were illegally brought into the country as children.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) initiative, introduced under President Barack Obama, has given nearly 800,000 young immigrants a reprieve from deportation and the ability to work legally in the form of two-year, renewable work permits.

Under the plan announced on Tuesday, the Trump administration will stop considering new applications for legal status, but will allow any DACA recipients with a permit set to expire before March 5, 2018, the opportunity to apply for a two-year renewal.

The administration is giving Congress six months to come up with an alternative before the Government stops renewing permits for people already covered.

Mr Trump defended his decision to phase out the program, saying in a statement he is "not going to just cut DACA off, but rather provide a window of opportunity for Congress to finally act".