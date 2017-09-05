Freshening up and brightening up tomorrow

The rest of Today: Heavy rain across parts of Northern Ireland, Southern Scotland, England and Wales this morning will clear southeastwards through the day to leave sunnier and fresher conditions following in from the northwest.

Tonight: Clear spells for most by evening, except southeast England where skies will be cloudier with light rain. Then dry and chilly across the UK, except a few showers in Scotland.

Wednesday: A fine and dry day across most of the UK with sunny spells. However, there will be the odd shower at times across Scotland and Northern England.