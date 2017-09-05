Half of young people suffer online abuse, study shows

Almost half of young people have experienced threatening, intimidating or nasty messages online, a study found.

Of these 14% said they had been a victim of cyber bullying, according to a survey by YoungMinds and The Children's Society.

It comes as 80% of young people said social media companies should do more to tackle online abuse.

Many said their personal information had been shared publicly, they had been excluded from conversations or groups online or received persistent messages from someone after asking them to stop.

The survey of around 1,000 people aged 11-25 was carried out ahead of an inquiry in Parliament into the impact of cyber bullying on young people's mental health.

Conservative MP Alex Chalk, who is leading the inquiry, said: "Social media is a good thing, but there is increasing evidence that prolonged exposure at such a young age carries risks.

"This robust, evidence-based inquiry will improve our knowledge and help young people more safely navigate what can feel like a minefield."