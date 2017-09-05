Officers could face charges after death of child actor and aunt during police chase

The Independent Police Complaints Commission has asked the Crown Prosecution Service to consider charging two police officers over the deaths of a child actor and his aunt who were killed by a stolen car which was being pursued by their marked vehicle.

In March, drug addict Joshua Dobby was jailed for 12 years for mowing down Makayah McDermott, 10, and Rosie Cooper, 34, as they walked along Lennard Road in Penge, south London in August 2016.

Makayah died from 40 injuries and his aunt had 53 wounds, while two 13-year-olds and an eight-year-old girl, who were related to the pair, were also injured.