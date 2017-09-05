Is Prince Harry about to pop the question to Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry could be the next royal to get married. Credit: PA

Within the space of 24 hours we've gone from a royal baby to the news of a royal romance. And for once, we're not guessing about the state of Prince Harry's relationship with his girlfriend because she has spoken about it herself. Meghan Markle told a US magazine that her romance with the Prince is very serious.

Meghan Markle has been dating Prince Harry since July 2016. Credit: PA

The star of the TV series Suits talked to Vanity Fair about being "really happy and in love" and it is, she says "our time". She confirms the pair had been dating in secret for six months before the rest of the world found out. They got together, she says, in London in July 2016. But what has got some royal watchers reaching for their best hats are her words on the future. "We're in love," she repeats, "I'm sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell..."

Harry is very passionate about the Invictus Games. Credit: PA

So what could those stories be? Many are now speculating on a new royal wedding and an announcement of an engagement soon. Some think Harry might do it in Toronto - the city he will visit in a couple of weeks time for the Invictus Games. Toronto, is where they film Suits and where Markle has lived for the last seven years.

Markle, right, stars in Suits, which is filmed in Toronto. Credit: PA

But my guess is that it won't happen there. One thing Harry will not allow is for an engagement announcement to overshadow the achievements of the injured servicemen and women taking part in the Invictus Games. If they had got engaged on their recent holiday in Botswana, they can do two things: announce it soon or put it off for several more weeks.

