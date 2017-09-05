Leaked document reveals plan to restrict immigration after UK leaves EU

The Government could look to limit the number of migrants coming into the country. Credit: PA

Britain will cut the number of low-skilled workers coming into the country following Brexit, according to a leaked Home Office paper. In the 82-page-document obtained by The Guardian, there is a suggestion the new arrangement would be immediately introduced once the UK exits the EU at the end of the transition period. Departure from the EU will mean "the end of rights-based, unconditional free movement", allowing the Government to adopt "a more selective approach" when choosing which migrants will be permitted to work in the UK.

The United Kingdom is set to leave the European Union. Credit: PA

The supposed draft, which is marked "Official Sensitive", is an upcoming White Paper which has been seen by senior officials and politicians but is yet to be agreed upon by ministers. "The Government will take a view on the economic and social needs of the country as regards EU migration, rather than leaving this decision entirely to those wishing to come here and employers," it states. As part of the proposed ideas EU nationals could be forced to seek permission before accepting a job, making employers target more local recruits first. The Guardian quoted the document as saying: "Put plainly, this means that, to be considered valuable to the country as a whole, immigration should benefit not just the migrants themselves but also make existing residents better off."

Theresa May has previously spoken of getting net migration below 100,000 a year. Credit: PA

Theresa May has previously stated she would like to bring net migration to below 100,000 a year, which the paper indicated is the aim. The right to bring family members into the country could be tightened to only the most direct relatives like partners, spouses and children, and there could be an unspecified "income threshold" for EU citizens to show they can support themselves while in the UK. An EU national living in the UK wanting to bring their spouse in from outside the EU may have to show they earn the £18,600 a year minimum required from the restriction already imposed on Britons, said the document. A Government spokesman said: "We do not comment on leaked draft documents. "We will be setting out our initial proposals for a new immigration system which takes back control of the UK's borders later in the autumn."

Yvette Cooper says the Government is "confused". Credit: PA

Labour MP Yvette Cooper, the chair of the House of Commons Home Affairs Committee, said: "This document seems to contradict the Home Secretary's decision just over a month ago to ask the Migration Advisory Committee to provide all the evidence to underpin a new immigration policy. "Why have they asked the MAC to do a major programme of work if they have already decided what they want to do? "We understand there was opposition from Number 10 to seeking independent evidence from the MAC. "Does this document reflect the view of the Home Office or Number 10? The Government's process for developing its policy seems to be completely confused. "And what assessment has been done of the impact or the inter-relationship between immigration proposals and any trade or single market deal?"

Caroline Lucas described the idea as being "economically illiterate". Credit: PA