North Korea: South Korea displays naval power as Putin criticises US pursuit of Pyongyang sanctions

South Korean navy ships fired during a drill in the country's eastern seas. Credit: AP

South Korean warships have fired shots as the nation displayed its military strength on land and sea with global powers divided on how to deal with North Korea's nuclear provocations. As US diplomats worked on steps to punish Pyongyang through sanctions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said such a move would be "useless" and "ineffective". He also warned of a potential "global catastrophe" if the US follows through with its warning of a "massive military response" to North Korea's biggest-ever nuclear test as "provocative". Mr Putin, who was speaking at a power summit in China, condemned Sunday's test on an apparent hydrogen bomb as "provocative" but said powers should look to negotiate with Pyongyang.

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned against sanctions after a BRICs summit in China. Credit: AP

US President Donald Trump has said all options are "on the table" after Sunday's test of an apparent hydrogen bomb though initial efforts appear to focus on a ramping up of sanctions. US officials are working on a draft UN Security Council resolution to bring further sanctions - most commonly the blocking of assets or trade restrictions - against Pyongyang while taking steps to bolster Seoul's military capability. US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley told a Security Council meeting on Monday that North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un is "begging for war".

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley spoke out at the UN Security Council. Credit: AP

She added: "I think that North Korea basically has slapped everyone in the face in the international community that has asked them to stop." Ms Haley aims to put the resolution to a vote next Monday. Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told reporters after the Security Council meeting sanctions alone will not solve the issue, and there need to be negotiations too. The emergency session was called after North Korea declared the "perfect success" of tests on a hydrogen bomb feared to be five times more powerful than the bomb the US dropped on Japan's Nagasaki in 1945.

Pictures showed Kim Jong Un inspecting the loading of an apparent hydrogen bomb into a missile. Credit: AP

The test propelled the North a huge step forward in its push for viable nuclear missiles capable of hitting the US mainland. The US response bolstered South Korea's military strength by lifting warhead restrictions on South Korean missiles. The move gives Seoul's wider scope to develop more powerful weapons needed for pre-emptive strikes against the North. Seoul said North Korea appears to be planning a future missile launch, possibly of an ICBM (intercontinental ballistic missile).

South Korean army's K-1 tanks move during a military exercise in Paju, South Korea. Credit: AP