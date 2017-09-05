'Be there for each other', Prince Harry tells Grenfell children

The Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry met Grenfell survivors and community volunteers. Credit: PA

Prince Harry and the Duke of Cambridge met survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire during a visit to a new centre providing psychological support to those affected by the blaze. Prince Harry urged schoolchildren affected by the fire to be there for each other as they come to terms with the tragedy.

Prince Harry speaks to a child after a visit to the Support4Grenfell Community Hub. Credit: PA

Harry has previously said he struggled in the years after the death of his mother Diana, only seeking help more than a decade later. Responding to pupils who said they had been talking to each other about the fire, he said: "That's all you can do, is be there for each other because there will be some people... who either don't want to talk about their experiences... or think they are absolutely fine, and in years' time suddenly they might have some nightmares and that's when you guys will be crucial, because you have been through that process."

The Duke of Cambridge met members of the community during the visit. Credit: PA