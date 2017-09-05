Ruling due in royal lawsuit over topless Kate photos

A judgement over the publication of topless photographs of the Duchess of Cambridge while she was on holiday in France is expected later.

Kate and husband Prince William brought a lawsuit against French Closer magazine over the images which were taken as Kate sunbathed on a terrace in Provence in September 2012.

The royal couple are seeking £1.3 million in damages for invasion of privacy - but the payout could end up being a lot less due to French privacy laws.

William provided a statement to the court after six people went on trial over the photographs in May.

He compared the paparazzi intrusion to the battle his late mother Princess Diana faced before her death in Paris in 1997.

Judge Florence Lasserre-Jeannin is expected to deliver her verdict at the Tribunal de Grande Instance de Nanterre on Tuesday.

It will come just one day after Kate and William revealed they are expected their third child together.