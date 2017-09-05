Swedish journalist Kim Wall killed by falling hatch on homemade submarine, inventor claims

A Swedish journalist whose headless and limbless body was found off the Danish coast died after she was accidentally hit by a heavy hatch on a homemade submarine, its builder has claimed

Danish inventor Peter Madsen told a pre-trial custody hearing in Copenhagen 30-year-old Kim Wall then dropped to the floor and bled from an open skull fracture.

Ms Wall's torso was found off Copenhagen last month.

Police say her head, arms and legs had been deliberately cut off and have not been found.

Madsen was arrested on August 11 and had been detained on preliminary charges of manslaughter and indecent handling of a corpse.

He appeared on Tuesday before a judge who will decide whether to extend his custody.