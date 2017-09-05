Trump and May urge China to act over North Korea nuclear crisis

Theresa May and US president Donald Trump have urged China to use all its influence to ensure North Korea ends its "illegal acts" as the crisis over the rogue state's latest nuclear test continued to dominate international affairs.

The Prime Minister and Mr Trump discussed the situation by telephone and agreed to put more economic pressure on the Kim Jong-un regime.

A Downing Street spokesman said: "The Prime Minister and the president agreed on the key role which China has to play, and that it was important they used all the leverage they had to ensure North Korea stopped conducting these illegal acts so that we could ensure the security and safety of nations in the region.

"Mrs May said Britain would work with the US and international partners to continue to exert economic pressure on North Korea through further measures including sanctions.

"The Prime Minister noted the importance of the UN Security Council continuing to present a strong and unified international voice by reaching swift agreement on new measures.

"The Prime Minister said she would also work with EU leaders on further measures the EU could take to pressure the North Korean regime."