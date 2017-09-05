- ITV Report
-
Trump and May urge China to act over North Korea nuclear crisis
Theresa May and US president Donald Trump have urged China to use all its influence to ensure North Korea ends its "illegal acts" as the crisis over the rogue state's latest nuclear test continued to dominate international affairs.
The Prime Minister and Mr Trump discussed the situation by telephone and agreed to put more economic pressure on the Kim Jong-un regime.
A Downing Street spokesman said: "The Prime Minister and the president agreed on the key role which China has to play, and that it was important they used all the leverage they had to ensure North Korea stopped conducting these illegal acts so that we could ensure the security and safety of nations in the region.
"Mrs May said Britain would work with the US and international partners to continue to exert economic pressure on North Korea through further measures including sanctions.
"The Prime Minister noted the importance of the UN Security Council continuing to present a strong and unified international voice by reaching swift agreement on new measures.
"The Prime Minister said she would also work with EU leaders on further measures the EU could take to pressure the North Korean regime."
Downing Street has stressed Britain's "overwhelming" preference for a peaceful diplomatic resolution to the crisis.
Meanwhile Mr Trump tweeted on Tuesday that he was allowing South Korea and Japan to buy "sophisticated" military hardware from the US
Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson also told MPs China needed to try and end the "grave crisis".
"China, which accounts for 90 per cent of North Korea's overseas trade, has a unique ability to influence the regime and the House can take heart from the fact that Beijing voted in favour of the latest sanctions resolution and condemned Pyongyang's actions in the most unsparing terms," Mr Johnson said.
"I call on China to use all of its leverage to ensure a peaceful settlement of this grave crisis."
Mr Johnson said Pyongyang's latest nuclear test was a matter of global concern.
"At noon on Sunday, local time, North Korea tested the most powerful nuclear device ever detonated in the history of the regime's quest for an illegal arsenal.
"The regime claimed to have exploded a hydrogen bomb capable of being delivered on an intercontinental ballistic missile.
"We should treat that claim with scepticism, but the House must be under no illusion that this latest test marks another perilous advance in North Korea's nuclear ambitions."
Commending the "dignity and restraint" shown by South Korea and Japan despite both countries being "in the firing line of Pyongyang's reckless ambitions", the Foreign Secretary said there had been a "steady drumbeat of provocative and dangerous actions by Kim Jong-un's regime".
Mr Johnson's comments came after North Korea's ambassador in London, Choe Il, was summoned to the Foreign Office for a dressing down from Asia minister Mark Field.
