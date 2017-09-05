UK holidaymakers affected as Hurricane Irma heads towards the Caribbean

Thousands of travellers have had their Caribbean holiday plans thrown into chaos as Hurricane Irma forces airlines to ground or divert flights. The category five stormis sweeping through the region heading for the US coastand is one of the strongest storms ever recorded in the Atlantic. The US's National Hurricane Centre described Irma as "potentially catastrophic". Irma comes hot on the heels of Hurricane Harvey, which caused devastation and flooding in the states of Texas and Louisiana and left at least 66 people dead.

Puerto Rico, which handles a lot of transfer flights to the Caribbean, has declared a state of emergency, as has Florida. Antigua airport will be closed on Wednesday and San Juan airport, the busiest in Puerto Rico, has cancelled about 40 per cent of its flights in response to the hurricane. British Airways sent an empty aircraft to the region to bring customers back early - the full flight of 326 passengers touched down in the UK on Tuesday evening. It also cancelled a flight from the UK heading to Antigua and then on to Tobago.

A beach on the Caribbean island of Antigua. Credit: PA