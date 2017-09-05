UK wants to attract brightest scientists and work with EU post-Brexit

The Government is still aiming to collaborate. Credit: PA

Following Brexit the UK will still want to continue collaborating with the EU on science and innovation, ministers have stressed in a paper explaining their position as part of the withdrawal negotiation process. Brexit secretary David Davis wants to make sure the best scientists are still attracted to working in Britain, despite the exit from the EU. In the paper, to be published on Wednesday, the mechanisms for how Britain and the EU can carrying on working together on space and nuclear projects are plotted. The space industry is worth £11.8 billion to the UK economy and employs more than 37,000, meaning it will be important for the Government to ensure partnerships are maintained in the sector.

David Davis says Britain still wants to attract brightest scientists. Credit: PA

Mr Davis said: "This paper sends a clear message to the research and innovation community that we value their work and we feel it is crucial that we maintain collaboration with our European partners after we exit. "We want to attract the brightest minds to the UK to build on the already great work being done across the country to ensure that our future is bright and we grow this important sector." Science minister Jo Johnson said: "From space exploration and developing better and safer medicines, to nuclear fusion research, the UK and Europe have a long history of close collaboration to meet the world's great challenges.

Jo Johnson is eyeing close collaboration. Credit: PA

"It's in our mutual benefit to maintain this successful partnership, and this paper clearly outlines our desire to have a full and open discussion with the EU to shape our joint future." James McGrory, executive director of Open Britain, which campaigns against a hard Brexit, said: "The Government is going to need to do more than cross its fingers and hope if it wants to reassure British scientists and researchers who are worried sick about the possible consequences of Brexit. "Cooperation with our European partners is vital to Britain's science and tech sectors, and any reduction in that cooperation will damage our universities and put British jobs at risk. "And ministers need to explain how their desire to continue close cooperation with the EU on science can possibly be squared with their red line on ending the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice."

Britain is set to leave the EU. Credit: PA