'We're happy and in love': Meghan Markle opens up about relationship with Prince Harry

Actress Meghan Markle has opened up about her relationship with Prince Harry in an interview with Vanity Fair, declaring that the couple are "really happy and in love".

In a cover interview for the magazine's October issue, the 36-year-old refers to the royal as her "boyfriend" and reveals that the pair had been dating for six months, having met in London in July 2016, before it became public.

Since the relationship hit the headlines it has hardly been out of them, but Markle explains that while the attention she faces for dating Prince Harry "has its challenges... it comes in waves - some days it can feel more challenging than others".

However, she conceded that from the moment the couple made their relationship public she was surprised by "the way things changed.

"But I still have this support system all around me, and, of course, my boyfriend's support".

This support led to Prince Harry issuing a strongly-worded statement asking for privacy for the pair due to the "wave of abuse and harassment" suffered by the American.