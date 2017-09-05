Why Theresa May's decision to call an election has left Labour stronger

Who's all smiles now? Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn. Credit: PA

British political squabbles seem trivial when the world has to decide what to do about North Korea's H-bomb. But indulge me please at the start of this new season, because it is worth noting - among other things - that the recent general election has seen Labour reborn as a much more united, more uniformly left-wing, and more pro-EU party than seemed remotely possible as recently as April. This will be confirmed at Labour's conference, which will vote to reduce the threshold for getting on the ballot in a future leadership contest. Currently candidates need support from 15% of MPs, and this will be reduced to either 10% or 5%.

Labour has rallied around Jeremy Corbyn as the party moves to the left.

In today's post-election Labour party, a Corbyn disciple should be confident of garnering even the higher 10% tally. And given the leanings of Labour's members, who are on the whole further to the left than most MPs, it is now inevitable that whenever 68-year old JC decides to retire - and his closest colleagues question whether he would lead the party in the next election, if held at the theoretically last possible date of 2022 - his successor would water and nurture his socialist seedlings. Or to put it another way, Corbyn is likely to be succeeded by a Corbynista or, at least, not an anti-Corbynista. That said, quite who that would be is almost as much a mystery as the probable successor to Theresa May (for what it's worth, Emily Thornberry, Mrs May's nemesis, is frequently mentioned to me by influential trade-union people as a front-runner).

Labour left MP Emily Thornberry has been tipped as a potential future Labour leader.

What could shatter the apparent outbreak of fraternal love in Labour would be early moves to re-select or de-select Labour candidates. But I am told that Corbyn's team and close colleagues have belatedly recognised that wholesale de-selection of sitting MPs would make the parliamentary party ungovernable - since any MP knowing he or she would not be fighting as a Labour candidate again would owe him zero loyalty. So maybe the wholesale purge of the hated Blairites and centrists will be delayed. Finally, Labour is firmly on the slow train to becoming the flag-waver for the UK remaining much more intimately connected with the rest of the EU than the Government is aiming for in its negotiations.

Pro-EU protesters taking part in a March for Europe rally in March 2017.