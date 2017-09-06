A mostly dry and clear night ahead

For many, tonight will be dry with clear spells. By dawn however, the next frontal system moves in and it turns increasingly cloudy, windy and wet in the far northwest. Through the day tomorrow, after a fine but fresh start for many, this cloud and rain spreads south and east, across to eastern Scotland, Northern Ireland, NW England and northern parts of Wales. The rain will be heavy at times, particularly across western parts of Scotland and Northwest England. Southern parts stay mostly dry for much of the day.