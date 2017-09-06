Endometriosis: The symptoms and new guidance given to doctors to speed up diagnosis

Women can spend years in crippling pain waiting for a diagnosis of endometriosis, a health watchdog has warned.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) said women wait between four and 10 years after first seeing a doctor with symptoms of the condition, with an average of seven-and-a-half years.

It has issued new guidance to speed up diagnosis and is urging GPs not to overlook signs of the disorder.

What is endometriosis?

Endometriosis occurs when tissue that behaves like the lining of the womb is found in other parts of the body.

This lining can start to cover the ovaries, fallopian tubes, parts of the stomach and bladder or bowel.

The condition can also affect fertility.

Endometriosis mainly affects girls and women of childbearing age. It is less common in women who've been through the menopause.

What are the symptoms?

Symptoms include chronic pelvic pain, extremely painful periods that stop women taking part in normal activities, pain during or after sex and painful bowel movements.

Pain or discomfort going to the toilet, bleeding from your bottom or blood in your poo are also common - as is excessive tiredness.

What are the causes?

The cause of endometriosis is unknown.

Several theories have been suggested, including: