Grot Spot Britain: Worrying rise in illegally dumped asbestos, ITV News finds

Asbestos fibres can cause severe, even fatal illness. Credit: ITV News

I was shocked when I visited a massive illegal dump, but to discover it contains asbestos shifts things into a new league. The visual and environmental impact of fly-tipping is stark, but now the risk to human health is also becoming clear. Our findings reveal the worrying and growing problem of hazardous waste being disposed of in communities across Britain. Asbestos fibres can cause severe, even fatal illness.

Dealing with dumped asbestos is costing councils more than £1 million. Credit: ITV News

Yet we have evidence that it is being left in places where children play and the public walk. We have established that it is being unlawfully disposed of in parks, on footpaths, churchyards and near schools. Often, it is being dumped on an industrial scale by criminal gangs. Other cases are small scale domestic rubbish, but whatever the source there is a clear danger.

An expert identified five different examples of asbestos at a site in south London. Credit: ITV News

Freedom of information requests by ITV News show 3,222 asbestos fly-tipping incidents this year. That’s a rise of around 14% in three years. Most councils say their target is to remove the site over five days. Although some councils achieve this, we found removal can take up to three months in some instances. The annual cost of dealing with illegally dumped asbestos has now reached over £1 million.

Asbestos can cause cancer. Credit: ITV News