Jacob Rees-Mogg 'completely opposed' to abortion - even if the woman is raped

Tory backbencher Jacob Rees-Mogg has said he is "completely opposed" to abortion - even in cases of rape and incest.

The Catholic MP for North East Somerset, who has been tipped as a future Tory leader, revealed he thinks abortion is "morally indefensible".

Mr Rees-Mogg - often dubbed "the MP for the 18th Century" over his old fashioned ways, also signalled his opposition to same-sex marriage.

In an interview on ITV's Good Morning Britain, he said: "I'm completely opposed to abortion. Life begins at the point of conception."

He added: "With same sex marriage that is something that people are doing for themselves, with abortion it is something that is done to the unborn child."

Asked if he was opposed to abortion in all circumstances, including rape and incest, he said: "Yes I am. I'm afraid so. Life is sacrosanct and begins at the point of conception and I think it is wrong."